Samantha Wallace-Joseph Releases Apology After Anti-Trans Comments

NSW Swifts netballer Samantha Wallace-Joseph has issued an apology for comments she posted to Instagram on the Transgender Day of Visibility, which coincided with Easter Sunday.

In a since-deleted Instagram story, Wallace-Joseph shared comments about US President Joe Biden declaring Easter Sunday as the Transgender Day of Visibility: “The disrespect is crazy. Don’t play with GOD.”

A joint statement from Wallace-Joseph and The NSW Swifts was released on the night of Tuesday April 2nd, following discussion between the netballer and the Club.

“It was not my intention to upset and disrespect anybody and whilst I feel my post was taken out of context, I didn’t say what I meant clearly.

“I did not wish to cause any offence to members of the trans-gender community and it is clear that I have and for that I am sorry.”

Comments from NSW Swifts and Netball Australia

The NSW Swifts Club’s earlier statement on Monday April 1st distanced themselves from Wallace-Joseph’s comments while also acknowledging the hurt caused in the transgender community.

The Club said: “The views expressed in the post are not shared by the Club.

“The Club spoke with Samantha raising its concerns. It is important to note that Samantha listened and will meet with the Club tomorrow.

“As a Club we remain committed to ongoing education of issues of social importance and commentary.

“Many members of our family, both directly within the Club and in the stands, identify as part of the LGBTIQA+ community. The NSW Swifts Club will always be their allies.”

Netball Australia and the Suncorp Super Netball League also released a joint statement on Tuesday April 2nd that confirmed they were addressing the incident and are committed to ensuring that Australian netball embraces members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Transgender Day of Visibility controversies

Wallace-Joseph’s comments were not the only controversial comments made about Transgender Day of Visibility sharing the date with Easter Sunday.

In Australia, Senator Penny Wong’s TDOV Instagram post affirming the Albanese government’s support for the country’s trans and gender diverse population was met with vitriol in the comments section.

In the US, Joe Biden’s TDOV celebration stating that “transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our nation” provoked a response from former president Donald Trump about the day coinciding with Easter Sunday.

A comment from Trump’s campaign team said: “It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden’s White House… formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility.’”

Several other Republicans made disparaging remarks on the shared day, including Donald Trump, Jr., Lauren Boebert and Karoline Leavitt.