Actor Lukas Gage has responded to criticisms that he is a straight actor playing LGBTQIA+ characters.

Gage, 27, has played many queer roles in shows such as White Lotus, Euphoria, Love, Victor, and, most recently, Queer as Folk.

In a tweet that has since gone viral, Gage responded, “U don’t know my alphabet.”

u dont know my alphabet — lukas gage (@lukasgage) June 9, 2022

The initial Twitter user pushed back writing, “Then please, enlighten the whole world,”

“No,” Gage responded succinctly. With a heart emoji added for punctuation.

no❤️ — lukas gage (@lukasgage) June 9, 2022

Other Twitter users jumped in to defend Gage against the trolling.

One wrote, “It’s seriously none of your business. You do you honey and live your own best life. Leave him to live his. Another tweeted, “Imagine thinking anyone owes you a coming out moment.”

“Trying to force people out of the closet during pride month is not the move that you think it is,” another wrote.

psa if youre a shit talking director make sure to mute ur shit on zoom mtgings pic.twitter.com/PTgMZcRhEw — lukas gage (@lukasgage) November 20, 2020

This isn’t the first time Gage’s reaction has gone viral. In 2020, he gained attention when a live mic caught a casting director making fun of his apartment during a Zoom meeting.