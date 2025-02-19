Will Construction On Oxford Street Impact The Mardi Gras Parade?

With the Mardi Gras Parade in less than two weeks, locals have raised concerns about the potential impacts construction along Oxford Street might bring.

The work is part of a 2-way separate cycleway along Liverpool and Oxford Streets, from Castlereagh Street in the city, to Taylor Square in Darlinghurst.

“Almost 3,000 people ride along here daily and we expect that number to double after construction is complete,” said a spokesperson from the City of Sydney.

“The Oxford Street West project will see a safe, separated cycleway built between Castlereagh Street in the city and Taylor Square. The state government’s Oxford Street East project will extend the route from Taylor Square to Centennial Park.”

Although the need for the lane has been hotly contested, the council have decided the addition is “vital“.

“The NSW Parliament released its report on the Use of E-Scooters, E-Bikes, and Related Mobility Options. The report recommends the prioritisation and funding of the Strategic Cycleways Corridors Program, which cites the Oxford St cycleway as a missing piece in the Bondi to Sydney CBD corridor,” said the spokesperson.

With no designated cycleway, cyclists are forced to ride alongside cars and buses, even in peak traffic hours.

In 2022, Bicycle NSW estimated that more than 12,000 people had died over the past decade on Australia’s roads.

Ken Holmes, owner of Oxford Street’s Aussie Boys, told Star Observer that the contractor had started night shifts in an attempt to speed progress along.

“They’re going flat out at the moment,” he said.

Community assured construction will not interfere with parade

Although construction won’t be finished by March 1, a City of Sydney spokesperson said the parade would go on as planned.

“Our contractor will shut down operations and remove all barricades, construction equipment, and make the area safe ahead of the Mardi Gras parade.”

Deputy Lord Mayor Zann Maxwell reiterated these claims, telling Star Observer that the construction would not change the parade “in any way”.

“For the past 45 years, the Mardi Gras Parade has proudly marched down Oxford Street, beginning in 1980, becoming an iconic event that reflects the spirit of love, hope, and resilience.

“We want to assure the community that the construction of the Oxford Street West bike lane will not impact the parade in anyway. The city is working closely with Mardi Gras organisers to ensure the parade route remains clear and unobstructed, allowing this historic celebration to continue charging forward without disruption.

“At present, the bike lane is not yet operational. Construction has been completed from Elizabeth Street to Riley Street, and the intersection at Elizabeth and Liverpool Streets is expected to be finished in early 2025.

“The bike lane is expected to be fully completed by June 2025, ensuring that the area is ready for future events and continuing the City’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure.”