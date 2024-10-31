Witty, Sexy, Award-Winning Hit Play ‘The Inheritance’ Comes to Sydney

Matthew Lopez’s hit play, The Inheritance, is finally arriving in Sydney after spending numerous seasons on the West End and Broadway. The Tony and Olivier Award-winning show is a reimagining of E.M Forster’s Howards End set against contemporary New York’s gay scene.

The captivating story follows a group of friends trying to make their mark and create a future for themselves in turbulent America. The heart of the story is a tale of two men falling in and out of love with unexpected encounters that inevitably leads to worlds colliding.

The Inheritance is directed by award winning dramaturg Shane Anthony, who is known for his passionate stories on social justice and humanity, and will be on at Seymour Centre in Chippendale.

Starring a massive and stellar cast of 13 performers including Simon Burke (Devil’s Playground), John Adam (City Homicide) and Vanessa Downing (Home and Away), the sexy and razor sharp show will have you laughing and crying but nevertheless entertained throughout.

The blockbuster play is on every week throughout November, so book your tickets now for a thrilling time with The Inheritance and its ever-so talented cast and crew.

The Inheritance at Seymour Centre

When: Tuesdays-Sundays, 1pm to 9:30pm. 7th till 30th November

Where: Seymour Centre, Chippendale

Tickets: Starting from $36

Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible and equipped and provides hearing loops, for parking accessibility arrangements or any other info, visit https://www.seymourcentre.com/more/contact-us/