World AIDS Day 2024 ‘It Starts With Me’

Every year December 1 marks the anniversary of World AIDS Day, this year being thirty six years since the day was established in 1988 to raise awareness of the HIV/AIDS epidemic across the world.

In the decades since the epidemic began treatment, management and awareness of HIV/AIDS has changed remarkably.

However whilst the world now views HIV/AIDS differently than we did several decades ago this year ACON are reminding people to undergo regular testing, use of prevention methods, maintain an undetectable viral load and start treatment promptly after an HIV diagnosis with their latest theme, ‘It Starts With Me’.

World AIDS Day 2024

As we mark World AIDS Day this year ACON reflects on the important progress our community has made.

HIV testing rates overall among gay, bisexual and queer men have continued to increase in the community, whilst transmission rates have continued to decrease.

This week the Federal Government have released their 9th National HIV Strategy which commits to a new HIV awareness and anti-stigma campaign as well as new models for HIV testing and treatment.

The strategy also seeks to ensure that HIV prevention medication PrEP will become more accessible by expanding access for people who are not eligible to access it through Medicare.

ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse reflected on the governments strategy, “As we mark World AIDS Day 2024, we share the Australian government’s commitment to ensuring no one is left behind as we progress towards ending the HIV epidemic throughout Australia,” he said in a statement.

“We’ve made remarkable progress toward the goal of virtually eliminating HIV transmission in NSW, particularly among gay and bisexual men living in the inner city,” he continued.

“There is still more work to be done to ensure all people who need it get the benefits of HIV prevention.”

He also spoke of the importance of raising awareness about access to testing and prevention to those visiting the country.

“Some people who come to Australia to live, work, or study, may not know that HIV testing and prevention is available, confidential, and still important. Getting everyone access to services quickly is a priority.

However as well as awareness he affirmed the importance of reducing stigma towards HIV/AIDS within the community.

“Ending HIV transmission also means ending stigma. Stigma not only affects those living with HIV but also deters people from seeking care.”

“Today, we honour the millions worldwide who have lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses, as well as those who provided care. We acknowledge the strength and resilience of people living with HIV in NSW and globally, standing in solidarity with them.”

“On this World AIDS Day, let’s continue our efforts. We all have a role to play in ending HIV transmission in NSW and supporting those living with HIV.”

David Polson Reflects On A Life Changing Diagnosis

Recently The Star Observer spoke with the founder of Qtopia, David Polson, who reflected on the diagnosis he received forty years ago.

At just 29 years old Polson was one of the first 400 men diagnosed with HIV/AIDS, a diagnosis he never expected to survive.

Now forty years later as he celebrates his 70th birthday he is one of approximately thirty of those men still alive.

“It’s an important year for me,” David says. “I never expected to get to 70. I should have been dead years and years ago.”

However David’s diagnosis instead spurred a life of advocacy for those living with HIV/AIDS.

In honour of his legacy this year Qtopia have launched the The Wall of Love Remembrance Garden project.

This commemorative garden will honour those lost to HIV/AIDS and the broader LGBTQIA+ community.

The stunning memorial space will be located in a quiet area at Qtopia that was once a garden for the police station.

Members of the community are invited to purchase a brick to help build the wall. For $1,000 they will be able to place the name of their loved one, their own name and a commemorative quote engraved on a stainless steel plaque.