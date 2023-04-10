Xena Warrior Princess’s Lucy Lawless Calls Out Kevin Sorbo For Transphobic Tweet

April 10, 2023
Image: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Another celebrity has taken to social media to criticise Bud Light after the company chose to pair with trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney was gifted with personalised Bud Light cans that featured her face in commemoration of the one-year anniversary since her gender transition began.

MAGA supporter and former Xena: Warrior Princess star, Kevin Sorbo took to Twitter to comment on the partnership, saying “I’ve always preferred Busch Light anyways.”

While Sorbo may have missed the target on his comment, as Anheuser-Busch owns Budweiser, with one social media user pointing this out.

Lawless Calls Him Out

Sorbo was quickly called out by Xena the Warrior Princess star, Lucy Lawless for his comment.

“P[n]ut, you who have EVERYTHING, why do you have to stomp on Transpeople to feel taller? To Kevin, with love,” Lawless said on Twitter.

Lawless wasn’t the only one who took to Twitter to call out Sorbo for his comment, with many also thanking Lawless for calling out Sorbo’s transphobia.

“I’m sorry Kevin but you must learn from [Lucy Lawless] she is right,” one user commented.

“Absolutely love this! Good for you to speak out against someone who has no clue what it’s like to be persecuted against and appreciate you always sticking up for what’s right!” another commented.

One user put in a short gif of Lucy as Xena kicking Sorbo as Hercules in the face, with the caption “Honestly, I don’t know how many times I can watch this in my lifetime.”

