I definitely never set out to ‘never drink again’ or really even go one day over my initial goal to see if I could go 365 days (2018) without alcohol.

It’s not like I’d stopped because I had a problem with drink, though I freely admit to having a healthy dose of addictive personality and I do have deep rooted issues with food, but the booze?!

Easy peasy!

I HATED that burn at the back of my throat anyway, from my very first sip and being a good Australian child, my first sip was early on – I remember it being a dubious treat to be able to have the foam off the top of family members’ beers – kinda like having the froth off a cappuccino!

Though typically, I didn’t have my first sip of caffeine until much much later!

Towards the end of 2017, I decided that I was going to try and get through 2018 without a single drop of alke-hol passing my lips.

And drink I did. But I must have paced myself splendidly because my hangover was light and I ended up deciding to start early, with the reunion being a nice way to begin my break – on December 17, 2017.

Then suddenly it’s the end of 2018 and it’s been twelve months!

2019 goes by…

Still no drinky drinkies*

2020 comes in with all its horrid glory and it’s a been a shit fight and still no imbibing, mainly because I had a cruise booked from Hong Kong to Sydney for August to hang out for and that would have been 986 days*, but obviously that never happened and now I am holding out to the next cruise date in March 2021 – that probably won’t happen either and then who knows how long the drought will go on!

I can honestly say that if I never had another drink in my whole life, I wouldn’t miss it.

Now, where did I put that cake?

* so the little asterisk is because I was going to break my drought on Christmas Eve 2019 after two years and I was spending a couple of nights at a fancy hotel with club room access which INCLUDED ALCOHOL so I was gung ho to go!! Ordered my vodka, lime and soda and was very underwhelmed. Decided not to make it two and honestly within the hour, I felt so sad and depressed!! With literally nothing to be down and sad about but jeez, that downer was really a downer. So that was the one and only drink in 1000 days and boy did I have regrets!!