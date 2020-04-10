—

Dear Karen,

I’m struggling to find the motivation to exercise during isolation. What are you doing to keep fit and active?

Honey, first of all, thank you so much for that reach of a compliment. Before isolation the most exercise I ever achieved was getting out of bed in the morning, and sometimes I didn’t even do that! I read in the news that some people are motivating themselves to exercise by incorporating treats into their routine. One fellow in Melbourne stopped during his morning jog for a kebab which sounded like a nice idea. Rather than watching the news each morning when I wake up, I put on my jogging gear and listen to the news on my headphones while I run. I set off on a 5km run and play a little game where every time Scott Morrison says something confusing, I have to add an extra kilometre to my run. As it currently stands, I’ve been running since March 14 and have almost completed my third lap of the national highway.

Dear Karen,

My housemate and I keep arguing over what to watch on Netflix. We just don’t share the same interests when it comes to TV, but it’s only now becoming a problem that we’re stuck together in isolation. He really wants to watch Tiger King and I really just want to watch Married At First Sight. What do I do?

First of all, how can you not be obsessed with Tiger King!? It features a gay gun-whirling drugged-up two-timing sequin-drenched hillbilly with hundreds of tigers, millions of dollars, connections to hit men and a mullet. It’s 2020 – if that doesn’t entice you, I don’t know what will!

To answer your question though; well this is a tricky one, so you’ll need to be tricky yourself in the way that you handle it. You could create a fake review site where you promote 5-star reviews for the shows that you want to watch, and 1-star reviews for the shows that you don’t. Perhaps you could try sleeping with your housemate – guys are always more willing to let you have your way immediately after being pleasured. Or maybe you could offer to help him cook dinner one night and accidentally flick hot oil into his eyes so that he can’t see properly for a few weeks. Whatever you decide – give Tiger King another go. It’s the greatest thing to happen to trash TV since Jamie on Big Brother Up Late.

