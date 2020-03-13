—

Dear Karen:

I have been out since I was 18 and my family have always been ‘fine’ with it. My sister, however, who is 4 years older than me, has also just come out. We are both now in our 30’s and our family and friends are seeming to be making a bigger deal out of celebrating her than they ever did me. I’m happy for her and I think that it’s amazing having two lesbians in one family, but I’m also feeling really jealous. Is this ok?

Darling, jealousy is as much a curse as it is a motivator. Think about how jealous of you your sister must have been through all of those years leading up to her own coming out. She’s been watching you living as your authentic self whilst most likely dealing with some demons of her own.

Use this as a great opportunity to flex and flaunt what it is that’s best about you. The excitement will settle soon enough, so use this time to distract your family until it does. While they’re all inside sharing a pavlova and doting over your sister’s newfound happiness, perhaps you could sneak out and let down one of your sister’s tyres, and then handsomely change it for her in front of everybody.

Feed everyone some quinoa, and when your sister asks for a toothpick, proudly tell her that she should just use her tongue like you do. And lastly – make sure that you sleep with everybody that she brings home to meet the family until she has to move interstate. It sounds like this town isn’t big enough for the two of you.

