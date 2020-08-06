—

COVID-19 has put a halt to community gatherings and some medical treatments. Whilst also making it hard for people to see family members, friends, work colleagues and having human interactions.

This period of isolation has been felt more deeply within the LGBTQI community. Particularly because we’re a community where we do not always have our own birth family accept us. Some of us have to move away to gain access to connections which allow us to live our authentic selves. LGBTQI community groups are especially important because they are a place where you can be yourself and have a connection with others going through the same emotions.

As a very sociable young person from the LGBTQI community going through my journey as I transition gender from female to male, I have sought solace and normality in how I was thinking and viewing myself. What I see in the mirror is different to how I feel. By engaging in community groups with other trans people and others from the LGBTQI community, whether it be in large groups or one-on-one, these people became my family as I have no family here in Melbourne, they are interstate and do not always appreciate my time or views.

Since COVID-19 has hit, not only have I had my trans medical services affected, but the community groups that I engage with are not able to get together and be there for one another. This has made me feel disconnected from my community and I am worried about what the future looks like.

This month Star Observer wants to help keep the community connected and all well informed about changes happening in Australia and the world. We want to make sure we do not feel isolated anymore than what we already have to be at this current time, or what we have felt in the past.

In order to do just that this month’s issue is built around young voices, community groups and means of assistance for people struggling during this unusual year.

There is no denying that this is a trying and unique time to be alive, but if we stay home we are keeping each other safe – stay home and stay safe!