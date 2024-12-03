Here’s All the Fabulous Photos From The Midsumma 2025 Launch

The program for Melbourne’s Midsumma Festival launched on 26 November, including over 200 events celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community across the city and regional Victoria.

The theme for 2025, Collective Identity(s), invites audiences to reflect on how we can foster true connection across all diverse queer communities and intersections.

“At Midsumma Festival 2025, we invite our communities to ‘call people in together’ rather than call them out,” said Karen Bryant, Chief Executive and Creative Director of Midsumma Festival.

“This is a celebration of diversity, creativity, and collective strength, reminding us of the power of shared stories and experiences regardless of difference. Together, we can dance with many diverse bodies, sing with many diverse voices, and hold space for us all.”

Midsumma’s showstopping 2025 program

At the event, alongside fabulous performances, Midsumma’s team of legends announced all the incredible events they’ve curated for 2025.

Other signature Midsumma events will return for another year. Melbourne’s answer to Mardi Gras’ Fair Day, the Midsumma Carnival, will be kicking off the festival on January 19 with an free celebration next to the Yarra in the Alexandra Gardens. Expect a full day of live performances, community stalls, and of course, the iconic Dog Show, with a whole lot of prizes ready to be won by picture perfect pooches.

Victoria’s Pride Street Party will also be back in Fitzroy on Feburary 9, featuring live performances from artists like Bec Sandridge, THNDO, and Leroy Macqueen, alongside regional and public art projects showcasing Victoria’s diverse queer community.

Melbourne too far away? Not to worry- Midsumma 2025 is extending beyond the city limits with 14 new regionally commissioned projects celebrating queer culture across the state. Those country queers need love too, you know! Expect vibrant performances, exhibitions, and storytelling from regional communities, proving the spirit of Midsumma resonates from Warrnambool to Mildura.

Not to mention the hundreds of other events you can find throughout the 22 days of celebration- comedy, cabaret, playwriting and poetry- Midsumma 2025 promises to be a transformative celebration of storytelling, creativity, and community.

Midsumma Festival 2025 runs from 19 January to 9 February 2025.

Midsumma 2025 Launch

The Edge, Federation Square

26 November, 2024

Photographer: Natalie Edge