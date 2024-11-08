Celebrating the 70th Birthday of Qtopia Founder David Polson

40 years ago, David Polson was handed a death sentence. At 29 years old, Polson was one of the first 400 men in Australia diagnosed with HIV/AIDS — he was told he would be dead in a matter of years.

But David has persevered; he has fought the odds and survived.

‘I never expected to get to 70’: David Polson celebrates his 70th birthday

This year he celebrates his 70th birthday, a milestone being honoured by Qtopia, the historic LGBTQIA+ museum in Sydney which he founded to preserve and share the history of queer struggles and triumphs.

David is just one of 30 still alive out of those 400 men diagnosed, which has spurred his advocacy for those living with HIV/AIDS.

“It’s an important year for me,” David says. “I never expected to get to 70. I should have been dead years and years ago.”

But David wasn’t ready to accept his fate. Instead he developed his own health plan to maintain his immune system in the hopes a cure or treatment would eventuate. “I wasn’t going to die from AIDS,” he recalls.

Polson hopes his life story will reach younger generations

David has documented his story in his yet-to-be-published memoir, which he hopes will one day reach a wide audience, especially the younger generations.

There are countless stories from his life that David will never forget, but it is that of his close friend Dr Brett Tindall that remains with him to this day: “He was still researching, helping people, almost up to the last day of his life”.

David treasures Tindall’s final words to him: “Take care, Polly. Wherever I am, I’ll be thinking of you”.

“The words were just so special. They still are,” he reflects. “He is the one that touched me the most, because even though he was dying, he still was there contributing; still helping; still wanting to make a difference.”

Qtopia to honour David Polson with launch HIV/AIDS Remembrance Garden

On November 22, Qtopia will honour David Polson and his milestone birthday with a celebration at NSW Parliament House, and launch The Wall of Love Remembrance Garden project in his honour.

This commemorative garden will honour those lost to HIV/AIDS and the broader LGBTQIA+ community. Guided by the Curatorial Director George Savoulis, the stunning memorial space will be located in a quiet area at Qtopia that was once a garden for the police station.

Members of the community are invited to purchase a brick to help build the wall. For $1,000 they will be able to place the name of their loved one, their own name and a commemorative quote engraved on a stainless steel plaque.

As bricks are purchased and laid, they will form the wall within the garden where visitors can go honour and remember those who have passed in our community.

Purchasing a brick of Qtopia Sydney’s Wall of Love Remembrance Garden

If you would like to purchase a brick for Qtopia’s Wall of Love Remembrance Garden, you can find more information at qtopiasydney.com.au.