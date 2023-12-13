A Glorious Feeling: The Sydney Symphony Orchestra Performs Singin’ In The Rain’s Iconic Score Live To Film

Sydney Symphony Orchestra is bringing the glitz and glamour of old Hollywood to your doorstep, with a concert of Singin’ In The Rain at the Sydney Opera House. Feel the sheer joy radiate from one of the most beloved movie musicals ever made, in tandem with the allure of classic instrumentation from this world-renowned orchestra. The Sydney Symphony will take you on this visceral journey playing the incredible score live with the film on the big screen.

The seminal 1952 film, Singin’ In The Rain, is widely recognised for its incredible choreography and phenomenal soundtrack, including “Make ‘Em Laugh”, “Good Morning”, “You Are My Lucky Star”, and the iconic title track. Regularly featuring in lists of the greatest films ever made, this Hollywood classic is beloved by generations of audiences and performers. The Sydney Symphony Orchestra celebrates the film’s incredible legacy, bringing their musical perspective and masterful talents to the special film in concert performances.

Featuring film Hollywood legends Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor, the film has become a quintessential must-watch for all film and musical lovers alike.

Singin’ In The Rain captures the golden age of Hollywood, with an enduring story of actors transitioning from silent films to the ‘talkies’. As the characters blissfully sing and tap dance throughout, the movie represents the power of love and passion in challenging adversity.

With its captivating routines, a fabulous selection of costume and set design, and an outstanding soundtrack, it has stood the test of time. Now, with the Sydney Symphony, the film receives a new breath of life – taking the film’s message of optimism and resilience directly to the stage. It will be impossible not to tap your feet as the music fills the stunning Sydney Opera House Concert Hall.

Whether it is your first or hundredth time experiencing Singin’ In The Rain, you will adore this unique film in concert experience. Film fanatics, theatre lovers, and music lovers from all backgrounds will fall in love with the pure music mastery and enchanting presentation on display. Celebrating the film’s legacy of love and perseverance, the Sydney Symphony invites everyone to the diverse world of cinema and music, bringing a new appreciation to the craftsmanship of musical theatre.

The Sydney Symphony are no stranger to blockbuster film soundtracks. In addition to their mainstage classical concerts, in recent years the Orchestra has presented countless performances combining cinema and live orchestral music, including the complete Harry Potter series, Lord of the Rings, a Disney spectacular celebrating the House of Mouse’s centenary, and many more. In 2024 they will perform How to Train Your Dragon, Home Alone, and of course Singin’ in the Rain.

For two nights only, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra invites anyone and everyone to a concert experience like no other. The multi-dimensional presentation of screen and sound is joyful and thrilling, and something the whole family can experience together. Whether you’re looking to relive the classic film or experience this legendary movie for the first time, let the Sydney Symphony Orchestra take you on a journey of sensory entertainment.

Watch the immaculate filmmaking of Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, and be ignited by Sydney Symphony’s pitch perfect rendition of the legendary score in these two special performances.

Singin’ In the Rain – A Symphonic Night At The Movies, presented by Sydney Symphony Orchestra, April 12 and 13, 7 pm to 9:30 pm, at Sydney Opera House Concert Hall. Get your tickets now!