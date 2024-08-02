Drag Stars Light Up For Honour Awards As Nominations Hit Record Highs

Produced by ACON, the annual LGBTQ+ community Honour Awards have taken a confident step forward for 2024 – it’s happening in a spacious new venue so the awards night will be bigger than ever, as a record number of award nominations pour in.

Happening at the gorgeous Doltone House looking over Hyde Park in Sydney’s CBD, the auspicious night to honour New South Wales’ unsung LGBTQ+ heroes is scheduled for Wednesday 18 September.

Sydney drag icon Charisma Belle will be there to greet attendees on arrival – and she’s bringing her sensational showgirl troupe of friends, Star Observer can now reveal.

“The Honour Awards are the night-of-nights for our LGBTQ+ community, and I’m delighted to be part of it,” says Charisma.

“It’s one of Sydney’s most iconic annual fundraisers and puts the spotlight on many unsung heroes and projects making a huge impact. It’s a fabulously inspiring event. See you there!”

ACON has received a record 292 nominations of people, groups and organisations across a wide range of categories including Young Achiever, Arts & Entertainment, Media, Health & Wellbeing, Business, HIV Hero, and Visual Arts.

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill AM has seen the Honour Awards event grow hugely over the past few years, and he’s amazed to see such a high number of nominees this time.

“It’s wonderful to see so many people draw attention to the amazing work and efforts of individuals and organisations working to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ communities across NSW,” Nicolas says.

“Thank you to all who have put forward nominations and told us very special stories of those who have impacted you and others around you.

“The Honour Awards are a very emotional experience, as the nominations can mean so much to many hardworking people who aren’t normally in the spotlight. You can feel the love in the room.”

The award finalists will join over 400 attendees including an array of media, entertainment, government, and community personalities for a fabulous night at the Honour Awards ceremony and cocktail celebration.

The event will also feature a silent auction boasting an impressively huge array of top-quality products, services, and exclusive experiences.

All proceeds from the Honour Awards will be channeled back into ACON’s many health programs and services to bolster health, safety and support for LGBTQ communities across New South Wales.

The Star Observer is the proud Media Partner of the Honour Awards. We look forward to celebrating the strength, diversity, resiliency and of course, fabulousness of our communities at this year’s awards.

Tickets are now on sale at www.honourawards.com.au.

The 2024 Honour Awards is on Wednesday 18 September at Doltone House, Hyde Park in Sydney. Early bird tickets on sale now (Standard $99 / Members $90 / VIP $150). Bookings at www.honourawards.com.au.