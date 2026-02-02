Gaydream Island: Planetdwellers’ LGBTQ+ Island Takeover in the Whitsundays

Here’s the thing about LGBTQ+ holidays: we don’t just want a destination. We want a feeling, a vibe, gorgeous queer energy. A sense that, for once, the world has been created for us, caters to us — our joy, our mess, our quiet moments, our loud ones. And this winter, in the heart of the Whitsundays, that feeling is becoming a literal island: Gaydream Island.

Gaydream Island is a full-island takeover by Planetdwellers of the iconic Daydream Island — four nights and five days where the only people on the island are guests who’ve booked Gaydream Island packages, plus staff. No tourists. No accidental island guests — just us, our chosen family, and paradise.

For Planetdwellers co-founder Mario Paez, Gaydream Island was born from listening to the community — and refusing to let something special fade away.

“When the sun finally set on our legendary Australian Pride Cruises, the Planetdwellers community didn’t just ask for an encore — they demanded one,” Paez says. “But as the ships in our waters grew a bit too giant for the intimate magic we love, we had to think outside the hull.

“Thus, Gaydream Island was born: all the charm of a Pride Cruise, but anchored firmly in paradise. Think of it as a voyage where the only thing rocking is the party, and the only ‘sea legs’ you’ll need are for the dance floor.”

If you’ve ever done a Planetdwellers trip before — from Pride Cruises to Broken Heel Festival Bus Tours, Alice to Uluru via Priscilla’s Crack, or even Antarctica — you’ll know the vibe: carefully curated gay mayhem, deep community care, and a commitment to showcasing LGBTQIA+ artists front and centre.

Gaydream Island is that same ethos, turned tropical.

From sunrise to sunset, Gaydream Island absolutely buzzes with possibility. Yes, there’s of course space to slow right down — kayaking across glassy water, snorkelling on the living reef, yoga sessions that actually feel restorative, scenic hikes and lazy afternoons with cocktails by the pool.

But if you’re not the slow-down type, there’s plenty for you too – woven through the daylight hours are pool parties, themed events, drag bingo and trivia, comedian sets and DJs soundtracking your day. With both the Atrium indoor stage and the main outdoor stage running throughout the day, there’s always something happening — whether you want to dip in briefly or commit fully.

Then as the sun drops, the island shifts gears. Sunset lounges and bars glow to life, and the night opens up into full, joyful gay mayhem.

The main stage becomes home to high-energy DJ parties and headline performances, from DJ Dan Murphy’s Club Broadway in Paradise with Minnie Cooper, to the pure pop euphoria of the 100% Kylie show and the razor-sharp brilliance of Hannah Conda.

There’s an intimate performance from Carlotta, award-winning pianist Michael Griffiths, and dancefloor-filling nights including Escandalo Latin Party, DJ Ruby and the Jungle Party, the White Lotus Pool Party and the Arrival Diva Party — just a taste of more than 25 performers across the four nights.

Planetdwellers co-founder Barry Warner says the goal is freedom — real, embodied freedom.

“We can’t wait to get our toes in the sand and watch this incredible line-up take the stage,” Warner says. “We’ve poured so much love into making sure there’s something for every heart and every hobby. It’s five days of pure freedom: a place where ‘Party’ and ‘Chill’ are both full-time occupations.

“Whether you’re front and centre at the show or tucked away in a quiet corner with a cocktail, we just want you to do exactly what makes you happy. After all, you’ve earned the right to choose your own adventure.”

And that might be the real magic here. Gaydream Island isn’t about doing everything — it’s about knowing you don’t have to. About being held by a space designed for queer joy, without explanation or compromise. About waking up on an island where every person you pass is there for the same reason you are.

For five days, the world shrinks down to sunshine, music, salt air, and community — and the island is entirely ours.

The full details, dates and bookings are available now via Planetdwellers. If you’ve been waiting for a sign to book the trip, gather your crew, or finally prioritise joy — this might be it.