The National LGBTI Health Alliance encourages all members of our communities and services to reach out virtually and stay connected across the generations as a way of ensuring we come through the COVID19 crisis strong and thriving.

This is the time to build mutually beneficial intergenerational friendships. Social connections have a positive impact on our physical and mental health. Friendships that embrace the differences of age and value all our community members no matter what age, will enable us to get through this crisis, and emerge even stronger.

