Would you be willing to donate your eggs or sperm to help others have a baby? IVF providers are rallying the country to encourage people to donate the incredible gift of life by becoming egg or sperm donors. And according to others who have donated, it could be the most amazing, rewarding thing you ever do.

Egg or sperm donation in Australia is an incredible gift; donors don’t get paid and often attend multiple appointments. But there are thousands of couples and individuals in this country whose desperate desire to have a child can only be met with the help of assisted reproduction such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF) or artificial insemination.

How To Donate Your Egg Or Sperm?

If you’re a woman aged between 21 and 38 or a man aged between 21 and 45, have no medical or genetic conditions, and feel you might like to donate your eggs or sperm, then contact your local clinic and speak with someone on the donor team. They will explain the whole process, answer any questions you have and make sure you understand what’s involved – including legal and privacy rights – before you proceed.

Donors come from all walks of life. Some are already parents who know the joy of wanting and being able to have children, and they want to help aspiring parents who are having difficulties conceiving. Some donors have never wanted children themselves, but can empathise with friends, loved ones or even people they don’t know who desperately want to start a family.

Children are the vitality of a society. They inherently inspire optimism and happiness simply by being around. For someone who is struggling to conceive or requires donor eggs or sperm to help them have a baby, it can be a lonely and difficult time. Being able to give hope to that someone is an immeasurable gift. Life. Pass it on.

