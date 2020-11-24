—

The third annual ANZ and Sydney Mardi Gras Community Grants program has chosen its grant recipients with 11 not-for-profit organisations and individuals to receive a vital funding boost.

The recipients will receive grants of up to $10,000 to fund a wide range of community projects including; education and training, community development and creation, and arts and culture in order to make a positive impact on the LGBTIQ+ community.

Grant recipients this year include: Boomalli Aboriginal Artists Co-operative who will produce an art exhibition to highlight and create opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTIQ+ artists; Frontyard Projects Inc who aim to deliver interactive and engaging financial literacy workshops for LGBTIQ+ youth; and Tanzer, an award-winning music and film artist who will collaborate with 20 other alternative queer artists to produce an interactive art installation that explores queer identity.

Speaking with Khanh Ong about the grants Tanzer said, “I feel really grateful. It’s really exciting to get funding for a project that I’m really passionate about, but also one which I get to share with my community… Grants like this allow us to keep working, to keep developing our practice and to come together as a community & collaborate.”

The partnership between ANZ and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has spanned over 14 years and the grants program is an extension of the partnership beyond official festivities to further support the LGBTIQ+ community.

“This year’s recipients have all shown that they’re committed to bettering the lives of those in the LGBTIQ+ community. We’re thrilled to support them to deliver a range of projects aimed at youth and elderly, first nations, transgender and gender diverse people, mental health, and people living with a disability,” said Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO, Albert Kruger.

“These projects will make a real difference to many Australians and we can’t wait to follow the journeys of the recipients in delivering their initiatives around the country,” added ANZ Chief Financial Officer & Executive Sponsor of ANZ Pride, Michelle Jablko.

To find out more about the program and the 2020 grant recipients, visit www.anz.com/mardigrasgrants