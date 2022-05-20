—

From humble beginnings in 2014 (think kitchen table and an overdrawn credit card), Naughty Boy has gone on dominate the male sex toy market in Australia. With over 250,000 proud Naughty Boy customers in their database, things don’t look to be slowing down any time soon.

“Those early days were really rough” remembers Anthony Moy, Naughty Boy founder. “when I started researching the types of products that people would prefer to buy online, sex toys were at the top of my list, however it looked like there were already some big overseas players in the market, with big warehouses and big budgets, all I had was an idea and a maxed out credit card!”

However, eight years (and one pandemic) later, the Naughty Boy phenomenon has truly taken hold.

“Sex toys were traditionally targeted towards women in the form of vibrators” explains Moy, “however the number of products and brands that are now being designed for men is nothing short of mind boggling! The people who make this stuff up have the best job in the world!”

Below are the top selling male sex toys you can buy right now at Naughty Boy!

HOT OCTOPUSS JETT

While being one of the strangest looking sex toys you’ll ever encounter, the Naughty Boy reviews on this Hot Octopuss Jett speak for themselves. Simply strap yourself in and get ready for hands free pleasure as JETT revs up the action downstairs.

AUTOBLOW A.I

It’s 2022 and if you’re not getting a blowjob from a robot you’re basically living in the past. The Autoblow A.I. used artificial intelligence to analyse 1000 hours of blowjob videos to understand the movements that occur during real life blowjobs! Wait. What?!

CLONE-A-WILLY KIT

You’ll never have another lonely night with the Clone a Willy penis cloning kit! You can create an exact, life-like copy of any available penis to have around when the mood strikes. Perfect for those who’s lover is out of town or as naughty gift to your friends!

ASS-GASM PRO P-SPOT MILKER

This little beauty is double trouble. Not only will the ring keep you strong all night long, the attached vibrating prostate massager performs a “milking” action to stimulate you internally at the same time. With so much going on, it’s no wonder the Ass-Gasm Pro P-Spot Milker is loved by Naughty Boy customers!

ARCWAVE ION

Have you ever wondered what a female orgasm feels like? Now you can stop wondering! The Arcwave Ion targets the pacinian pleasure receptors in the frenulum, creating an intense orgasm unlike any you’ve ever felt before and proclaims to be the closest sensation you can feel to a female orgasm.