19 December: Kaleidoscope – Youth End of Year Celebration

Most NYE events are strictly 18+ but Stonnington Youth Services Expressions have got our youths aged 12–18 covered with a dazzling community event featuring queer performers, comedians and so much more! With dance battles played out over the freshest queer bops, creative workshops, the chances to win fantastic prizes and a fabulous photobooth to capture all the memories!

When: 19 December, 2023, 6.30 – 8.30pm

Where: Chapel Off Chapel, 12 Little Chapel Street, Prahran

Tickets: FREE! Booking required here.

Accessibility: Chapel Off Chapel is wheelchair accessible and has wheelchair accessible bathrooms, and Stonnington Youth Services are providing Auslan Interpreters and a quiet space. Please contact the venue directly if you have any questions or access requirements.

**This event is strictly for people aged 12–18**