2023 Pride in Practice Conference: November 27 – 29

Sydney What's on
Douglas Magaletti
October 20, 2023
The annual Pride in Practice Conference is back.

Taking place over three days, the Pride in Practice Conference is the only national conference dedicated to LGBTQ inclusion across Australian workplaces.

This will be the 15th annual Pride in Practice conference.

According to organisers, this year “we have a greater number of sessions on the inclusion of Trans & Gender Diverse employees, we continue to share a focus on Bi-inclusion, we have a session on Pride in Neurodivergence, we showcase our work with UTS on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion and bring to you a record number of sessions showcasing what organisations are currently doing to excel in this space.”

For more information, visit prideinpractice.com.au

When: November 27 – November 29

Where: Allianz Stadium, Driver Ave, Moore Park NSW

