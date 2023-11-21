31 December: Drag and Disco at Pride of Our Footscray

Pride of Our Footscray has had a hard year, coming dangerously close to closing in March of this year. Since then, community support has helped keep this beloved venue in the West going strong and that deserves a celebration! Enter Pride’s resident queens Cerulean and Gloss to host and perform a night of disco, drag and dancing. Come dance the night away and celebrate the amazing team, community and performers that have helped this wonderful venue to survive and thrive into 2024!

When: December 31, 2023, 8pm – 3am

Where: 86–88 Hopkins Street, Footscray

Tickets: $0–$30

Accessibility: Pride of Our Footscray is working to improve accessibility, but is currently only accessible via a flight of stairs.