7-Queens By MJ Bentley

Melbourne Scene Stage What's on
Alexander Driscoll
January 11, 2024
Image: Supplied

A work featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Aubrey Haive, Deja, Dettol, Jimi The Kween, Sarah Jessica Carpark, and Tilly Capulet, MJ Bentley invites you into the world of 7 Melbourne drag queens.

Expressed through digital photography and composites, each photograph is a unique representation of the personalities, ethos, and identities of each of these iconic Melbourne queens and looks to put a new artistic spin on the world of drag. 

For more information on showing times and bookings, visit this link.

When: January 21–February 11

Where: Gasworks Arts Park – Heritage Hallway, 21 Graham Street, Albert Park

