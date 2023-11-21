9 December: Popchops x Tom Aspaul: A Queer Dance Party

Popchops brings you their last event of the year with a live set by international pop star Tom Aspaul! The Life is Plastic dance-pop musician also boasts an impressive list of writing credits including tracks for LIZ, Becky Hill and… Kylie! So you know you’ll be in good hands.With drag performances by “full-throttle pop princess” and local icon, Max Drag Queen, Xenaghost and Gigi Era (fresh from her run on Drag Race Philippines), and DJs Simon + Andy, who will have you dancing til the wee hours!