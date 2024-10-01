A Bit of Baci at Melbourne Fringe

What’s juicy, decadent and delicious? A little bit of Baci! Not just the fabulous Italian chocolate, but the equally indulgent Italian stallion, drag king Silvio Di Baci. Get your tickets quickly for a night of stand up, dating advice (from an ex Dolly intern no less!) and an abundance of Silvio’s signature silliness. So have yourself a little aperitivo, and a sweet treat with Silvio, down at the Melbourne Fringe Festival.

When: October 7 –9, 2024, 7.30–8.30pm

Where: Club Voltaire, 1st Floor, 14 Raglan Street, North Melbourne

Tickets: $24.50

Accessibility: Club Voltaire is not wheelchair accessible