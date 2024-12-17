Serial nudist Frankie van Kan achieves the improbable task of exposing more of herself than ever before in this deeply intimate piece of confessional theatre, A Body at Work .

Directed by theatre alumni Maude Davey, the show invites you to join the honest, humorous, and heartfelt journey of a sex worker asking the question—

–will they love me at my Madonna when they’ve relished me at my whore?

A Body at Work

28 January –1 February 2025, 7pm

Theatre Works, St Kilda

Tickets: $37