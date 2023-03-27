Alex Ward Is Saving For A Jet Pack: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

A regular favourite face on Have You Been Paying Attention?, a writer on The Project, and (for this writer) a regular source of embarrassing giggles in public from the viral videos of her stand-up sets, Alex Ward is Saving for a Jet Pack at this year’s Melbourne International Comedy Festival!

Hailing from Queensland, Alex Ward has been bringing her sharp wit and sneak-up-on-you punchlines to stage and screen, delighting audiences at the MICF Comedy Gala 2022, and is a regular on Have You Been Paying Attention? This latest show is a celebration of “No children, no house, no problems!”

When: Tuesdays- Sundays from March 30 – April 23. Tuesdays-Saturdays at 8.35 pm, Sundays at 7.35 pm.

Where: Comedy Republic, 231 Bourke St, Melbourne & Monday, April 3 at 6.15 pm at the Melbourne Town Hall Cloak Room, 100 Swanston Street

Tickets: $27-$30

Appropriate for ages 15+