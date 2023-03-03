All-Aboard Skateboarding Sessions – What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Always dreamed of learning to skateboard? YMCA Action Sports has partnered with Darebin City Council to run free, accessible and inclusive skateboarding lessons at All Nations Skatepark in Northcote for women and non-binary people of all ages.

Led by experienced instructors, the workshops involve games with a social focus and provide free use of their skateboards and protective equipment. Build confidence by learning about skate skill development, injury prevention, skate park etiquette and equipment maintenance.

Where: All Nations Park, 8 Breavington Way, Northcote

When: Friday, March 31, 4.30 pm – 6.30 pm

Tickets: Free but limited to 25 per session so book now!

