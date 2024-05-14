All Sorts! At Hairy Mary’s 

Jasmine Simmons
May 14, 2024
Join the fabulous queer party at Hairy Mary’s on the Gold Coast every Saturday.

Filled with stunning drag shows and performances featuring your favourite queens, it’s all happening at the All Sorts! event. Your favourite DJs will also be at the scene providing you with all the hottest hits. 

Get your dancing shoes on and head over to All Sorts! on a Saturday at Hairy Mary’s. Everyone is welcome at this exciting party. 

For more information, visit the website here. 

When: Saturdays from 1-10 pm 

Where: Hairy Mary’s Bar, 7 Surfers Ave, Mermaid Beach

