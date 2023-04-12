An Evening With The Wymarra-Boks: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

What do you get when you pair the comedy talents of Lauren Bok and Jay Wymarra? A ‘marriage-of-convenience split bill spectacular’!

Comedians Jay Wymarra and Lauren Bok bring their electrifying and outrageous talent to an ‘evening of wit, verve, stand-up and madcap mayhem’.

Wymarra will be familiar to audiences as an activist, and from their multi-talented performances as an MC, stand-up, actor and fabulous drag persona Rhianna Mation. He’s an international star too, having performed in the Aboriginal Comedy Allstars show in Edinburgh, and on the small screen in ABC’s Rosehaven and Going Places with Ernie Dingo.

Bok is an award-winning comedian, a Golden Gibbo nominee for her 2019 MICF show, Rock Out With Your Bok Out, a burlesque performer, a mime, and an all-round talent to watch. Audiences will have seen her onstage at Burlesque Idol, Comedy Republic, Hairbrush Comedy, and as the audience warm up for The Project.

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – Sunday, April 23, 2023. No shows on Monday. Tuesday-Saturday at 6.20 pm, Sunday at 5.20 pm.

Where: Backstage Room, Melbourne Town Hall, 100 Swanston Street, Melbourne

Tickets: $25-$28