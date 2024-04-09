Angel Currency At The Bearded Tit

The Bearded Tit provides guests with a creative space for exhibitions, live gigs, parties, and performances. The creative hub in Redfern aims to showcase the queer community and their many talents to create a safer space for all to celebrate.

The current exhibition showing at The Bearded Tit is titled Angel Currency: In all directions of time and space. The name and contents of the exhibition showcase the belief that when you are born into a new body and mind, you are granted certain promises. Angel Currency is curated by Justine Youssef and is a continuation of her 2023 show and highlights various artists’ practices.

When: Until Jun 7, 2024

Where: The Bearded Tit, 183 Regent St, Redfern