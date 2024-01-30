Angels In Exile

Melbourne Scene What's on
Alexander Driscoll
January 30, 2024
Angels In Exile
Image: Midsumma

Inspired by the epic poem ‘Paradise Lost’ by John Milton, Angels In Exile looks to explore Queer visions of utopia and how these visions are transferred into spaces.

Drawing parallels between mythological stories such as The Expulsion from Eden and the real-life persecution of Queer people throughout history, this innovative exhibition looks to present the long tradition of Queer resistance to the governing of spaces and exclusion. 

For more information on this exhibition, click on this link.

When: February 2–April 7  | Tue–Sun 11am-4pm

Where: Incinerator Gallery,  180 Holmes Road, Aberfeldie 

