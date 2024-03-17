Anna Piper Scott: None Of That Queer Stuff at MICF

As a “maybe lesbian with a maybe boyfriend, a definite girlfriend and some bizarrely close friendships”, Anna Piper Scott knows she isn’t the sanitised version of queer identity that mainstream audiences apparently want – but that couldn’t be further from the truth, if her accolades and sold-out shows are anything to go by! Go on a journey with Anna to ” ind out if she can straighten herself up for the masses – or if maybe she can queer the masses up instead.”

When: 15–21 April, 2024, 6.35pm

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton, 270 Flinders Street Melbourne

Tickets: $25.52–$33.76

Accessibility: DoubleTree by Hilton is wheelchair accessible.

Content Note: This venue requires under 18 patrons to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.–