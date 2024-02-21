Annual CWC Cabaret Returns To The Sportsman Hotel

The annual CWC Cabaret fundraiser is set to kick off again at The Sportsman Hotel on the 23rd of March for another fabulous year.

Hosted by Brisbane’s iconic Betty Nature the event will feature a stunning array of drag performers from across Queensland for another unforgettable night.

This talented troupe will deliver a night of stunning performances from 8pm, the night will also include raffles and lucky door prizes.

DJ Merlin will also be taking to the decks for a night of great music.

CWC Cabaret: An important fundraiser

However the CWC Cabaret is not just a a night of fun and frivolity, the event serves as a fundraiser, which has been ongoing for thirty five years.

The CWC themselves are a group of dedicated volunteers who came together in 1989 to form the Citizens Welfare Committee.

Together they committed to raising much needed funds to support people living with HIV/AIDS, with funds from this years events being donated to Queensland Positive People.

Each year they continue to work towards their goal with volunteers and performers all donating their time.

When: Saturday the 23rd of March

Where: The Sportsman Hotel

Tickets: $10