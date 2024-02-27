Arcoíris Queer Latin Party: Eras Primitivas

Tamuz Ellazam
February 27, 2024
Arcoíris Queer Latin Party: Eras Primitivas

Get out your animal prints, your ripped loincloths and your messiest hair to go back to the stone age at Arcoíris Queer Latin Party: Eras Primitivas! Co-founded by Felipe Coral, Santiago Aguirre Castiblanco and Andrés Guevara, this will be Arcoíris’ 9th event, and the themes just keep getting bigger and better! “Cave Queens” Valencia, Avah Missbeehava and first-time Arcoíris queen Gaysell Bundchen have just been announced, alongside regulars DJ Andrés Guevara and the fabulous Arcoíris gogo dancers!

When: March 1, 2024, 10 pm–late.
Where: Chasers Nightclub, 386 Chapel Street, South Yarra
Tickets: $30–$40 + booking fee
Accessibility: This event is standing room only.
** This event is strictly 18+**

