Art Simone is coming to Brisbane This April

Art Simone, The darling diva of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season one is headlining Queers To The Front as it travels the country.

She will be joined by the likes of The Beautiful Monument, Ruby Slippers and many more!

So get yourself ready to party in Brisbane.

Queers To The Front: featuring Art Simone

This fabulous event, featuring Art Simone is presented by the queer dance party organisers, Bonez.

Bonez celebrates and brings together members of the LGBTIQA+ community and allies in a high energy event with a unique punk rock sensibility.

They are now preparing to tour this party around the country, including stops in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne this April.

This punk rock party features a mix of drag, bands, burlesque and DJ’s in a high energy night of fantastic entertainment.

While Art Simone is being joined by The Beautiful Moment and Ruby Slippers, more entertainment is expected to be announced soon.

When: Friday April 12

Where: The Brightside, Fortitude Valley

Tickets: Available Online via Oztix