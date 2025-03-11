Asian LGBT+ Social Night and Party

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
March 11, 2025
Asian LGBT+ Social Night and Party

A weekly social and community-building event, Events in Melbourne‘s Sunday evenings are a popular and often sold out weekly blend of karaoke, darts and boardgames in one space, with LGBT+ DJs in a separate area. With an inclusive ethos, these events welcome Asian members of the community as well as their non-Asian family, friends and allies. Book fast to avoid missing out, and bring a group of 5 or more and contact organisers (dm Events in Melbourne) to get free food and drinks!

When: Sunday 6–11pm
Where: 215 QUEEN’S Restaurant and Bar, 215 Queen Street, Melbourne
Tickets: $15-$16
Accessibility: 215 Queen’s is wheelchair accessible via a ramp, but does not have accessible bathrooms. According to the venue, a public accessible toilet is approximately 50m away.

