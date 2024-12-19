‘At The First Flood of Daylight’ sees winner of the Bundoora Homestead Award & ceramic artist, Ara Dolatian (born in Iran, based in Melbourne) viscerally examine the ancient ‘Epic of Gilgamesh’.

The intriguing sculptural exhibition responds to and explores the queer and feminist interpretations of the legendary king of Uruk’s timeless narrative.

Dolatian skillfully brings buried history to light with a new perspective, vividly forging unfamiliar archetypes and emotionally charged homoerotic narratives.

At The First Flood of Daylight

22-25 January, 29 January-1 February, 5-8 February 2025, various times

Bundoora Homestead Art Centre, Bundoora

Open to all