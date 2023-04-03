Aurelia St Clair Is Non-Dairy Presenting: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

From Instagram, Tiktok, comedy stages all across Australia, and their hit podcast of the same name, Aurelia St Clair brings her show Non-Dairy Presenting to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023!

The hilarious and razor-sharp wit of Aurelia St Clair comes to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival for their fifth show! Bringing an hour of “observational humour, homemade songs, inner-north ramblings and feel-good comedy for lactose intolerant people, as well as those who just pretend to be.” Already listened through the back catalogue of their solo podcast? Catch more of Aurelia on PopGays, alongside fellow MICF performers Charlie Lewin and Jordan Barr!

When: Thursday, March 30 until Sunday, April 23: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays – 9 pm, Sundays – 8pm

Where: Trades Hall – ETU Ballroom, 54 Victoria St, Carlton

Tickets: $20-$28

Accessibility: Auslan interpreted show, Saturday, April 22 at 9 pm.