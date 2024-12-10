’tis the season to be giving and gay at Beers for Queersmas 2024! Polish off your Christmas list at Gay Stuff Markets upstairs, get your queer family portrait done with the divine Daddy Christmas or hop in the Party Booth from 4–7.30pm.

Then eat, drink and be merry, and enjoy a lineup of fabulous queer performers including Jesse Dean, Pomme De Terror and Dominique, an open stage and 12 hours of DJ goodness with DJ Dirty Versachi, DJ OMG Becky! and DJ FreshXPrincess!

And all this raising funds for a family in Gaza with Cloe Bunter.

So book a table if you wanna grab a christmas feed at The Fox Hotel, and get together with the most fabulous and welcoming kind of found family, a Beers for Queers Family!

Beers for Queersmas 2024



When: December 21, 2024, 1pm–1 am.

Where: The Fox Hotel, 351 Wellington Street, Collingwood

Tickets: Free Entry! Table booking strongly advised if you are hoping to enjoy the Fox Hotel’s delicious grub!

Accessibility: The Fox Hotel front bar and pool table areas are accessible from the street via a ramp, but there are narrow doorways throughout the hotel and little steps to the toilets and the other rooms of the pub. There are also gender-free toilets, a coatcheck in the cooler months, a screen showing the stage in the front bar and “more chilled zones” in the upstairs area and beer gardens For more information contact The Fox Hotel by emailing [email protected] or calling 03 9416 4957

“Mask-wearing indoors is no longer compulsory but is encouraged. If you are feeling unwell, please don’t come. Do a RAT before you come if you can.”

