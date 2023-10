Beers for Queers: Halloween Edition!

November 4, 2023, 5 pm–1 am.The Fox Hotel, 351 Wellington Street, CollingwoodFree Entry!The Fox Hotel front bar and pool table areas are accessible from the street via a ramp, but there are narrow doorways throughout the hotel and little steps to the toilets and the other rooms of the pub. There are also gender-free toilets, a coatcheck in the cooler months, a screen showing the stage in the front bar and “more chilled zones” in the upstairs area and beer gardens For more information contact The Fox Hotel by emailing [email protected] or calling 03 9416 4957