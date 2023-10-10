Beers for Queers: Halloween Edition!

Image: Original Photo by Millie Gryphon
This spooky season Beers for Queers will be bringing their monthly Melbourne marvellousness to the Fox Hotel with a Halloween spectacular! Featuring the beloved regular Gay Stuff Markets upstairs from 5–9 pm, performances from Ira Luxuria, Juniper Fox and Alessa Evil, and tunes for a spooky boogie brought to you by DJs FreshXPrincess and Rosie Rai. Dress ups are encouraged, and the Fox Kitchen will be open between 1–9.30 pm (bookings encouraged if you want a group table for one of their delicious meals)
When: November 4, 2023, 5 pm–1 am.
Where: The Fox Hotel, 351 Wellington Street, Collingwood
Tickets: Free Entry!
Accessibility: The Fox Hotel front bar and pool table areas are accessible from the street via a ramp, but there are narrow doorways throughout the hotel and little steps to the toilets and the other rooms of the pub. There are also gender-free toilets, a coatcheck in the cooler months, a screen showing the stage in the front bar and “more chilled zones” in the upstairs area and beer gardens For more information contact The Fox Hotel by emailing [email protected] or calling 03 9416 4957)
“Mask-wearing indoors is no longer compulsory but is encouraged. If you are feeling unwell, please don’t come. Do a RAT before you come if you can.”
