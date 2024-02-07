Being A Woman For Money At MICF

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
February 7, 2024
Being A Woman For Money At MICF
Image: Image: Neptune Henriksen

Sex sells, but gender sells out.” Welcome back Neptune Henriksen for their first comedy hour since 2016 in this fast-paced, physical, absurdist, “queer-as-fuck show, for the outsiders, the weirdos, and the curious.” Tackling gender, desirability and capitalism through a queer lens, Henriksen’s award-winning, off-the-walls physicality delivers a fast-paced, absurdist, “queer-as-fuck show, for the outsiders, the weirdos, and the curious.”

When: April 8 – 21, 2024, 10pm
Where: Upstairs, The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne
Tickets: $15–$39
Accessibility: unfortunately The Butterfly Club is not wheelchair accessible. The performances on 10 and 18 April will be Auslan interpreted.
Content Notes: nudity, strong coarse language, strong sexual themes, discussion of transphobia, mentions of anti-transgender violence.
**This show is for strictly 18+ audiences**

