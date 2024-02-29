A collection of exhibitions, performances and parties (and the famous Giant Pride Flag), Bendigo PRIDE Festival is an opportunity for local and interstate Queer people from regional Australia to celebrate, with a focus on the Loddon Malle Region.

With all the staples of a typical Pride Festival and an added twang of country charm, Bendigo PRIDE Festival is just another example of how seriously Victorians take Pride.

More information on events can be found here.

When: March 13-24

Where: Bendigo, Victoria