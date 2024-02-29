Bendigo PRIDE Festival

Melbourne Scene Sound Stage What's on
Alexander Driscoll
March 1, 2024
Bendigo PRIDE Festival
Image: Bendigo Pride Festival- Facebook

A collection of exhibitions, performances and parties (and the famous Giant Pride Flag), Bendigo PRIDE Festival is an opportunity for local and interstate Queer people from regional Australia to celebrate, with a focus on the Loddon Malle Region.

With all the staples of a typical Pride Festival and an added twang of country charm, Bendigo PRIDE Festival is just another example of how seriously Victorians take Pride. 

More information on events can be found here. 

When: March 13-24

Where: Bendigo, Victoria

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Bendigo Queer Film Festival
February 29, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Bendigo Queer Film Festival
Melbourne Screen What's on
ChillOut Festival: Poof Doof
February 28, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

ChillOut Festival: Poof Doof
Melbourne Scene What's on
ChillOut Street Parade
February 28, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

ChillOut Street Parade
Melbourne Scene What's on
Drag Race UK Angels Of The North Are Coming To Brisbane
February 28, 2024 | Michael James

Drag Race UK Angels Of The North Are Coming To Brisbane
Brisbane What's on
Missy Higgins Returns To Celebrate The Sound Of White
February 28, 2024 | Michael James

Missy Higgins Returns To Celebrate The Sound Of White
Brisbane What's on
Un-hyde Your Pride At Pullman Sydney Hyde Park
February 28, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Un-hyde Your Pride At Pullman Sydney Hyde Park
Scene Sound Sydney What's on