Saturday Night Party at Pride of Our Footscray

The West’s beloved Pride of Our Footscray is the place to be on Saturday nights, with a rotating posse of powerhouse queens hosting and performing, and DJs keeping the dancefloor thriving ’til 3am!

Join Tilly Capulet (1st Saturday of every month), Gloss (2nd Saturday of every month), Cerulean (3rd Saturday of every month) and the two-for-the-price-of-one delight that is Art Simone and Pashion Couture (4th Saturday of every month).