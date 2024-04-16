Saturday Night Party at Pride of Our Footscray

The West’s beloved Pride of Our Footscray is the place to be on Saturday nights, with a rotating posse of powerhouse queens hosting and performing, and DJs keeping the dancefloor thriving ’til 3am!

Join Tilly Capulet (1st Saturday of every month),  Gloss (2nd Saturday of every month), Cerulean (3rd Saturday of every month) and the two-for-the-price-of-one delight that is Art Simone and Pashion Couture (4th Saturday of every month).

When: Saturdays, March 30 – June 22, 2024, 10pm – late
Where: Pride of Our Footscray, 86–88 Hopkins Street, Footscray
Tickets: Free until 10.30pm, $10 after or buy a $30 drink card for free entry
Accessibility: Pride of Our Footscray is working to improve accessibility, but is currently only accessible via a flight of stairs.

