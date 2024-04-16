LAB Returns With First Underwear Party This May

Michael James
April 16, 2024
Earlier this year Brisbane event producer Harry K launched his latest event LAB at The Bunker in Brisbane.

After several successful events LAB will now launch their first underwear party this May.

UNDERWEAR at LAB by Harry K

LAB was an event created from spaces Harry K has seen whilst travelling the world. It is a space that explores everything a little darker, harder and underground than the regular club scene in Brisbane.

“LAB was created from my obsession with the European underground queer scene.”

“Its nightlife is like stepping into another world” he told the Star Observer.

Designed as a unique party space and a safe space for all members of the LGBTQIA+ community, their friends and allies, LAB has already been a huge hit in Brisbane.

Now Harry K and his team are kicking off their first special event to celebrate the “schlong weekend” this May.

Party goers are invited to strip down to their underwear, relax and party hard, but also reminded that regardless of the theme they can dress to express themselves however they feel.

DJ’s for the night will include ENN (Mel), Mason Andrews (Syd) and Raul (GC) as well as immersive visual art performances and more, soon to be announced.

UNDERWEAR at LAB has limited capacity, so be sure to grab your tickets while you can.

When: Friday May 3

Where: BUNKER, 351 Brunswick Street

Tickets: Available to purchase online

