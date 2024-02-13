Harry K to Launch New Event in Fortitude Valley 

Brisbane DJ and event producer Harry K is well known for putting on exciting and dynamic events for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The talented producer has an eye for finding and creating something new in the Brisbane scene, having founded “Fluffy” nightclub over 20 years ago Harry K has continued to develop new and interesting events across Brisbane and the Gold Coast. His regular events include the hit Drag Brunch at Cloudland and the musical tribute show, Hey Felicia! More recently he has launched the Splash Out event to celebrate Mardi Gras as well as regular epic Halloween events and much much more.

Harry K is ready to launch LAB

Now he is set to launch his next big party night, LAB. Situated in the new Bunker Nightclub in Fortitude Valley once a month Harry K is set to transform the space into a thriving underground nightclub, he describes it as “A Space For Queers That Prefer It Darker Harder Underground” inspired by the European clubbing scene.

The event is born from incredible spaces Harry has seen on his travels around the world, he tells Star Observer. “LAB was created from my obsession with the European underground queer scene. Its nightlife is like stepping into another world. My two favourite cities (apart from my hometown of Athens) are Berlin & Amsterdam and their nightlife always have a sense of freedom.” He hopes that LAB will replicate the feeling of these spaces and provide a unique and safe space for all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their friends and allies to party.

A night to remember

The first LAB event kicks off on Friday the 16th of February and will feature music by DJ Dan Slater (USA), Brad James (SYD) and local Brisbane DJ ENN. Party goers will also be treated to immersive visual art performers in the space, which if Harry’s previous parties are anything to do by, will be something to remember. Not sure what to wear? The dress code for the event is described as Skin iis in, Black, Leather, Euro, Express Yourself, providing plenty of options to put together your best outfit to party at LAB.

Follow up dates for LAB are set to launch for March 15th, April 12th and May 3rd with ticketing information for these dates to be released in the near future.

When: Friday 16th February 2024, 9pm – 3am

Where: Bunker Nightclub, 351 Brunswick St, Fortitude Valley

Tickets: Available Online HERE