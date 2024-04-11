Brisbears Launch Their First Underbear Party For 2024

Brisbears are set to launch their first Underbear party for the year at the Sportsman Hotel this April.

This iconic night of partying is a fixture in the Brisbears calendar and a night not to be missed.

Brisbears: Underbear

Underbear is a mens only dance party that takes place regularly at The Sportsman Hotel.

Guests gather downstairs for a carefree night of partying, in just their underwear.

Kicking off from 9pm guests can party on until 2am at one of the best parties in town.

Music for this months event will be provided by DJ Pup Riff as they keep everyone partying late into the night.

There will also be raffle prizes up for grabs on the night as well.

A cloakroom is available to check your clothes on arrival, this will be operated by the Brisbane Frontrunners for the night.

Please note this event has a strict dress code to gain entry.

So come along and enjoy your night with the Brisbears!

When: Saturday April 20

Where: The Sportsman Hotel

Tickets: Available to purchase online