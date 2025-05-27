Join Open Doors Youth Service at Moreton Bay Pridefest

Calling all young people aged 12–24! Celebrate Pride with Open Doors Youth Service on at the Moreton Bay PrideFest.

Open Doors are hosting their very own stall, swing by for some time in our chill out zone, grab a cold drink and hang out with their awesome team!

Don’t miss the Pride March too, join the team from Open Doors and march alongside them to show your pride loud and proud!

You can purchase your tickets for the event via the Moreton Bay PrideFest website

Youth (12–24): $14.30

Adults: $30.80

Register with Open Doors here.

Once you’re registered, Open Doors will send you an email with all the details on where to find them as the event gets closer.

Let’s make it a day to remember — see you there!

When: Saturday June 14, 1pm – 9pm

Where: Pine Rivers Park, Gympie Road, Strathpine

Tickets: visitmoretonbayregion.com.au/pridefest