Running alongside the Bendigo Pride Festival this coming March, The Bendigo Queer Film Festival is an opportunity for audiences to appreciate Queer cinema.

Also serving as a great opportunity for cultural and artistic expression and participation for the Queer community of regional Victoria, this film festival centralises the work Queer filmmakers from the region. One of the most unique festivals of its kind thanks to its focus on local and homegrown Queer filmmakers and creatives.

For updates on this event, visit the organiser’s Facebook here.

When: March 2024

Where: Bendigo, Victoria