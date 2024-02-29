Bendigo Queer Film Festival

Melbourne Screen What's on
Alexander Driscoll
February 29, 2024
Bendigo Queer Film Festival
Image: Bendigo Queer Film Festival- Facebook

Running alongside the Bendigo Pride Festival this coming March, The Bendigo Queer Film Festival is an opportunity for audiences to appreciate Queer cinema.

Also serving as a great opportunity for cultural and artistic expression and participation for the Queer community of regional Victoria, this film festival centralises the work Queer filmmakers from the region. One of the most unique festivals of its kind thanks to its focus on local and homegrown Queer filmmakers and creatives. 

For updates on this event, visit the organiser’s Facebook here.

When: March 2024

Where: Bendigo, Victoria

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

ChillOut Festival: Poof Doof
February 28, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

ChillOut Festival: Poof Doof
Melbourne Scene What's on
ChillOut Street Parade
February 28, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

ChillOut Street Parade
Melbourne Scene What's on
Drag Race UK Angels Of The North Are Coming To Brisbane
February 28, 2024 | Michael James

Drag Race UK Angels Of The North Are Coming To Brisbane
Brisbane What's on
Missy Higgins Returns To Celebrate The Sound Of White
February 28, 2024 | Michael James

Missy Higgins Returns To Celebrate The Sound Of White
Brisbane What's on
Un-hyde Your Pride At Pullman Sydney Hyde Park
February 28, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Un-hyde Your Pride At Pullman Sydney Hyde Park
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Dawn French Returns To Queensland
February 28, 2024 | Michael James

Dawn French Returns To Queensland
Gold Coast What's on