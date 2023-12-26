Bent Burlesque 2024

Melbourne Stage What's on
Alexander Driscoll
December 27, 2023
Bent Burlesque 2024
Image: Supplied

Now in its thirteenth year, Bent is a celebration of all things not pretty, fluffy, sweet, and heteronormative. Critically acclaimed, Bent is a subversively good time.

Satirical, sexy, and outrageously hilarious, this is where burlesque meets art.

Presented by Australia’s Queen of Burlesque and crowned World Queen of Burlesque and featuring a massively diverse cast of LGBTQIA+ performers, come to the Motley Bauhaus for what will undoubtedly be a devilishly Queer good time. 

For tickets and more information, click this link.

When: January 24-27

Where: The Motley Bauhaus- Black Box, 118 Elgin Street, Carlton 

